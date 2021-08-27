Korean styles that you NEED to bookmark for this season

Korea has become the land of inspiration for us; be it with music, skincare, beauty trends and now even fashion, Korean style is currently the hottest on our radar! Whether it’s a simple, daily look or something a little more adventurous, the rising style stars of the country always inspire with the best but almost impossible to replicate in the real world. Apart from a few exceptions, of course, we love these styles regardless. Scroll down to see what we’re talking about.

Festival glam: Now this OTT style is a tough one to copy, like a Coachella look, it is casual but perfectly glamorous and blingy at the same time. While getting a hold of similar outfits is not difficult, these looks are challenging to carry, where are us mere mortals gonna wear these looks even?

Woke up glam: This isn't too hard to believe, while no one wakes up glam, Korean superstars are amazing at portraying that they just wake up with perfect skin, perfect hair and oh so perfect clothes. But even though we know that's not true, we’re always tempted to wake up like them, perfectly glam and perfectly put together.

Sleek and sexy: Korean superstars are experts at exuding sensual styles and appearances effortlessly; be it onstage or off-stage, while we love the vibe, but unfortunately, it's one of the styles we mere mortals can't carry irl. But we sure can try, Our attempts will include lots of edgy black clothes and glitter!

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK’s Lisa opened up about relying on her bandmates; Said ‘I gain strength’ from them