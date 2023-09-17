Korean trot singer Lim Young Woong's concert sells out in minutes as 3,700,00 people try to land tickets

Lim Young Woong, the South Korean ballad and trot singer managed to leave his mark on the Korean music industry again as he sold out IM HERO 2023 tour within mere minutes. The singer who debuted with his first single Hate You, in 2016, is a household name in South Korea and rightly so. He participated in the TV Chosun reality show Mr. Trot, winning it and rising to fame.

Lim Young Woong’s concert ticket sales break new records

Lim Young Woong’s upcoming concert tickets were out for sale on September 14 and as soon as the ticketing went live at 8 am, all the fans started shooting their shot to get the tickets. Many fans couldn’t even enter the server as the line maxed out and only 600,000 people could join in at a time.

The singer’s agency, Mulgogi Music, spoke on the matter on September 15. According to the agency, a total of 3,700,00 people joined the server within a few minutes to get their hands on the tickets. Auction and music company Interpark revealed that it was the heaviest traffic on the website to date.

Lim Young Woong’s fans belong to an older demographic and hence, many find it hard to figure out the ticketing process. Most people from the older generation turn to their children and grandchildren to get a hold of the tickets. The hard-to-get tickets became a headache even for the children as “I am sorry Mom” was trending in Korean.

Reporter goes undercover

It is being reported that a Korean journalist tried to get tickets for the Lim Young Woong concert as an experiment and to understand the ticketing process. The news reporter supposedly logged in through their laptop and smartphone. Though they were 160,000 on the line on their laptop, they were 1900th on their smartphone. They finally got tickets for the October 28 concert. This just goes to show the immense popularity of the If We Ever Meet Again singer.



Lim Young Woong’s national tour IM HERO Tour 2023 kicks off on the 27th in Seoul. It would be followed by performances in Daegu, Busan, Daejeon, and Gwangju.

Check out the official teaser for the upcoming tour.

