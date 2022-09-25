Korean Watch: Team HallyuTalk plays Random Play Dance with a BTS ARMY

Random Play Dance is a crucial part of the K-pop experience as it brings fans from different fandoms together to create something so dynamic and vividly memorable that it is sure to be on your list of to-dos.

BTS is known to have some of the flashy and widely followed choreographies as the seven members are known to put their passion into action while working on each little step. While their dances are some of the most followed and re-created, team HallyuTalk got down to work with a fellow BTS ARMY as they took part in a Random Dance Play - BTS edition.