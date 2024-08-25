Korean YouTuber drugged, robbed and kidnapped in India? Let It Go Jay alleges harrowing travelling experience

A South Korean YouTuber known as Let It Go Jay allegedly recently experienced a horrifying experience while cycling through India. The reports on this subject have since sparked widespread concern and online discourse. The social media personality was travelling in the Leh region, a place known for trekking and adventure, when his journey took a frightening turn. Let It Go Jay decided to cycle the 450-kilometre distance due to limited bus services.

As reported by JTBC News on August 23 and according to Lerrico's video posted on August 18, the YouTuber alleged that the adventurous trip quickly devolved into a nightmare. He revealed that after getting exhausted from days of cycling, Let It Go Jay accepted a ride from locals in a truck as he thought that he was close to his destination.

However, he fell asleep in the truck and awoke to find himself far off course, surrounded by the same men who had offered him a ride. The situation escalated quickly as the men threatened him with sticks, demanded money, and attempted to steal his phone, camera, and other belongings. They then forced him to take an unknown drug.

In a desperate attempt to survive, Let It Go Jay pretended to take the drug. However, the people forced him to swallow a second dose, which left him unconscious for five to six hours. Despite his impaired state, Let It Go Jay contacted a friend who alerted the authorities. After 30 hours, he was released but he had lost a lot of money.

Advertisement

Let It Go Jay reported the incident to the police. While the initial responses were slow, with local authorities, after mounting pressure, the kidnappers were arrested. Reportedly the investigation involved severe physical abuse. He recounted how the police asked him to show the kidnappers some mercy while beating them up.