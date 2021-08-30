Kota Factory 2 Teaser OUT: Jitendra Kumar & his bunch of IIT aspirants are back with their new journey

After the successful run of Kota Factory season 1, fans were eagerly waiting for season 2. Well, fans your wait is finally over as Kota Factory 2 is all set to release soon and this time it will launch on Netflix. The YouTube channel of this OTT platform just released the teaser and we bet you cannot get enough of it.

Kota Factory 2 is the sequel to TVF’s popular web series Kota Factory. Season 2 will star Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj in prominent roles. The story of the show revolves around a bunch of IIT aspirants who are in Kota, which is considered to be the hub for many IIt coaching centres. Students from all across the country come there to prepare for their IIT entrance exams. The teaser for season 2 begins with students complaining about Jeetu Bhaiya not being present for the Physica classes, only to get the bad news that he will no more be teaching Physics to the students in that particular coaching institute. Later in the teaser, we can see Vaibhav giving a piece of his mind to his friend who questions that why is he prepping for the IIT entrance exams?

Take a look:

It follows the life of 16-year-old Vaibhav who moves to Kota from Itarsi and shows the life of students in the city, and their efforts to get into IIT. Helmed by Raghav Subbu the second season of India's first black-and-white web series is all set to release on September 24.

