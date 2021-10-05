Kpop boy groups ONEUS and CNBLUE confirm comebacks; Former announces concert

K-pop stans, more happiness awaits us as ONEUS and CNBLUE have confirmed that they will be making a comeback soon. According to the agency RBW, ONEUS will release a new album next month as well as hold a two day concert on November 6 and 7. Similarly, FNC Entertainment also confirmed CNBLUE’s comeback at the end of October.

According to RBW’s statement, “ONEUS will release a new album next month to officially begin their comeback. This will bring forth ONEUS’ storytelling at its best. We ask for your interest and anticipation as it has been completed with a lot of effort for a long time.”

Today, the group celebrates its 1000th day since debut and commemorated the same with a comeback announcement along with an exclusive concert taking place next month on the 6th and the 7th. ONEUS debuted on January 9, 2019, with the mini-album ‘Light Us; and have made a name for themselves in the K-pop industry by excelling in power-packed performances. The group also competed on the Mnet survival show ‘Road To Kingdom’.

In other news, pop rock band CNBLUE also confirmed their plans to make a comeback as an official from FNC Entertainment said, “It's true that CNBLUE will be having a comeback at the end of October.”

Following the completion of all the members’ mandatory military service, CNBLUE’s last release came about with their eighth mini-album ‘RE-CODE’ in November 2020. This was followed by a single, ‘Zoom’ releasing in June 2021.

