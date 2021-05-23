Kpop breaking global streaming giant Spotify’s records left, right & centre feat. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and BTS

Radio shows might still be difficult, but K-Pop is breaking barriers and records on Spotify. The recent wins go to BTS’ Butter and BLACKPINK’s Rosé On The Ground. Read on to know more.

Streaming is BIG in K-Pop culture. It means giving the groups their rightfully-deserved exposure, a gateway into mainstream music, records and awards recognising their hard work as well as talent. While some on one hand think streaming isn’t that big a deal anymore, they can’t deny that K-Pop is gradually rising on the global Spotify charts with each week, making the biggest debut, getting the highest streams and more.

As BTS’ ARMY has been relentlessly working towards Youtube as well as Spotify streams since the release of Butter, it’s now official. Their second all-English and summer bop ‘Butter’ earned a whopping 20.9 million global streams on May 21, the day of its release. According to reports, It made a record of the largest number of global streams per day by any song in the history of Spotify. To help you understand the weightage of this, Spotify was first launched in 2006. The record is 66% higher than that of their first English and Grammy-nominated song Dynamite.

It doesn’t stop at just BTS. One of the biggest girl groups in the world currently, BLACKPINK also comes in this. Even though for now, we’re only reporting about the first member to go solo - Rosé. Her solo debut ‘On The Ground’ broke many records and charted number 1 on iTunes in 51 countries and much more. Some of the many records broken are the ones of being a K-Pop solo artist. Today, she has become the fastest Korean female solo singer to achieve 100 million streams on Spotify!

Spotify and K-Pop are a match made in heaven and it’s pretty difficult to tear them both apart.

Congratulations to BTS and BLACKPINK’s Rosé on their never-ending achievements!

Credits :YTNTenasia

