Kpop comebacks in August: Here’s all the good music coming your way in the next month

It’s been an incredible year for K-pop listeners. Many groups and soloists released record-breaking music and had a big positive response for their art. BTS' ‘Butter’ surpassed all barriers by topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts for seven consecutive weeks, Day6 gave the world a gift of an important album ‘The Book Of Us: Negentropy’, touching on important issues like anxiety and mental health. EVERGLOW dropped a powerful single ‘First’ and Twice made a huge comeback with its album ‘Taste of Love’.

Soloists weren’t behind either as Chung Ha dropped an intriguing track ‘Bicycle’, Eric Nam worked with various artists including Indian singer Armaan Malik, and GOT7’s BamBam and EXO's D.O took the first steps into their solo careers.

As August is about to arrive, here is a list of the upcoming comebacks for the month.

August 1

-Ahn Ye Eun - Horror Single ‘CHANGGWI’

August 2

-Somi -Single: ‘DUMB DUMB’

-Golden Child - 2nd full album ‘GAME CHANGER’

-ASTRO - 8th Mini-Album ‘SWITCH ON’

August 3

-BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM- Japanese version

-B1A4’s Sandeul - Webtoon ‘The Moon That Rises In The Day’ OST Part 2

August 4

-Weeekly - 4th Mini-Album: ‘Play Game: Holiday’

-Rocket Punch - Japanese Debut ;Bubble Up!

-SKYLE - Debut Single: FLY UP HIGH

August 5

-Kim Woojin’s solo debut - The moment: 未成年, a minor

August 6

-SUNMI - 3rd Mini-Album; 1/6

August 9

-THE BOYZ - 6th Mini-album: THRILL-ING

-ONF - POPPING (SUMMER POPUP ALBUM)

-Ha Sung Woon - Repackaged Album: ‘Select Shop’

August 10

-BDC - MOON WALKER

August 12

-MAKAMAKA - Remake of ‘Hey U’ by Chakra

-Park Ji Hoon - Mini Album: ‘My Collection’

August 14

-N.CUS - Album: ‘UNRIPE LOVE’

August 17

-CIX - 1st Full Length Album: ‘Prologue: Be OK’

-TXT - The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE (2nd full Repackage Album)

August 19

-CRAVITY - 1st Album Part1: ‘THE AWAKENING: Written In The Star’

August 23

-Stray Kids - 2nd Full Album: NOEASY

August 26

-JAY B - Solo Album

Some comebacks that we can anticipate for the month are-

-Red Velvet comeback

-BLACKPINK Lisa’s solo debut

-Blackswan comeback

Which comeback are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.