Kpop comebacks in September; NCT 127, TWICE, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, ITZY and more

August was indeed an amazing month for K-Pop enthusiasts. Artists won hearts with their solo comebacks like Somi’s super fun song ‘Dumb Dumb’, SUNMI’s powerful mini-album 1/6 and of course, CL’s fierce comeback with ‘SPICY’. Many groups also released music like never before! ASTRO, THE BOYZ, Red Velvet, TXT along with Golden Child, VERIVERY, ONF, Brave Girls, the list just does not end. Fans witnessed some incredibly talented masterpieces brought to the table by some of the most loved acts of the K-pop industry. Well, September isn’t going to be short of surprises either. Here are all the artists coming your way with incredible music in the next month.

September 1

-Lee Eun Sang: 2nd single album ‘Beautiful Sunshine’

-Super Junior’s Kyuhyun: Single ‘On a Starry Night’

-Fromis_9: Special single album ‘Talk & Talk’

September 2

-Heo Youngsaeng: Single album ‘MI CASA SU CASA’

-ASTRO: Exclusive single ‘ALIVE’

-A.C.E: Mini-album ‘Changer: Dear Eris’

September 5

-HONG JU HYUN: Single ‘FLOWER’

September 6

-STAYC: First mini-album ‘STEREOTYPE’

-OMEGA X: First single album ‘WHAT’S GOIN’ ON’

-DAY6’s Young K: Solo debut album ‘Eternal’

September 7

-Super Junior’s Sungmin: Digital single ‘Goodnight, Summer’

-Baek Ah Yeon: mini-album ‘Observe’

September 8

-PURPLE KISS: Second mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’

September 9

-HyunA & DAWN: Collaboration project

September 10

-BLACKPINK’s Lisa: Solo debut album ‘LALISA’

-Baek Ye Rin: Cover songs album ‘Gift’

September 13

-ATEEZ: Album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’

September 14

-LeeHi: Album ‘4 ONLY’

-Wonho: Second mini-album ‘Blue Letter’

September 15

-LOONA: Japanese Debut

September 17

-NCT 127: Full-length album ‘STICKER’

September 20

-Highlight’s Yang Yoseob: first full-length solo album

September 22

-Lee Hongki: Solo album ‘Drawing’

-OH MY GIRL: ‘Dun Dun Dance: Japanese Version’

September 24

-ITZY: First full-length album ‘Crazy In Love’

September 29

-2PM: ‘With Me Again!’: Japanese Comeback

TBA

-ENHYPEN comeback

-aespa comeback

-TWICE’s English debut

-LUMINOUS’ Debut

-CL: ‘ALPHA’ single 2

-MAMAMOO’s compilation album

Which comeback are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.