Kpop groups BTS and BLACKPINK among Gold House’s 100 Most Impactful Asians

Gold House has revealed its list of the 100 Most Impactful Asians of the Year. K-pop groups BTS and Blackpink are among the list of politicians, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers honored.

Gold House is a premier nonprofit collective of Asian & Pacific Islander founders, creative voices, and leaders which seeks to elevate Asian voices and their cultural impact on society. It is working to reshape public opinion through affirming media portrayals.

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, actor, voice actor, and producer Daniel Dae Kim, actor, author, and activist George Takei, singer and actress Lea Salonga, journalist, television personality, and author Lisa Ling, actor and producer Michael B. Jordan and actress Michelle Yeoh, among others, formed the judges bench this year. After a rigorous voting process, a list of 100 impactful Asians, the 2021 A100 list, was produced.

On this list, K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK is named Honoree while boy group BTS enlisted into the Hall of Fame for being recognised for the second time.

Among the list are also names like Kamala Harris - Vice President of the United States of America, Eric S. Yuan - Founder & CEO of Zoom Video Communications, Tennis Champion Naomi Osaka, and President & CMO of Warner Recorded Music Eric Wong.

This is even more significant, especially considering the rising rates of hate crimes against Asians, discrimination against Asians in the film and television industry, and so on and so forth. Being a part of this list is a huge feat, especially in this day and age and we heartily congratulate BTS and BLACKPINK for this amazing feat.

Join us in congratulating BTS and BLACKPINK in the comments section down below!

Credits :

Share your comment ×