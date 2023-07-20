KPOP: Is Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny's DISS TRACK to K-music? Netizens divided over upcoming collab

The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Bad Bunny teased their collaboration song titled KPOP, the collaboration made headlines not only because three renowned artists are joining hands for the song but also because the song is titled KPOP. For the unversed, Korean netizens and K-pop fans react differently from general pop fan bases. Some showed their disappointment in the cover of the song and some believe that this could be a diss track to K-pop idols.

Netizens' reaction to KPOP

Travis Scott surprised fans as he announced the collaboration with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny on social media. The title of the song collaboration was revealed to be KPOP, American and many American Pop and Hip-hop fans reacted with positive comments as they showed their excitement for this song. Many fans and netizens reacted by saying, "We will be listening", indicating their enthusiasm for the upcoming song KPOP. On the other hand, K-Pop fans are uncertain about the kind of message Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and Bad Bunny are planning to send through this song. Some netizens assumed that this song could be a diss track to K-Pop idols or the genre itself.

What is the Lollipop indicating?

According to netizens, The minimalist cover KPOP, a triple collaboration between Travis Scott, the Weeknd, and Bad Bunny could be indicating a connection between the title. The cover had a red lollipop and on the second cover, we see KPOP graffiti in red again with Travis, Abel (The Weeknd), and Benito (Bad Bunny). Netizens pointed out that it could be a marketing strategy for promoting the song by using POP from the Lollipop on the cover and the K could be something else instead of Korean. KPOP fans are divided on whether to give this collaboration a chance or not. However, KPOP who enjoyed BLACKPINK's Jennie and The Weeknd collaboration for One Of The Girls, are excited to see how this one takes a turn.

About One Of The Girls

Jennie of BLACKPINK made her acting debut through the American series The Idol which was led by The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in 2023. The Weeknd collaborated with the BLACKPINK rapper for an Original Soundtrack of The Idol called One Of The Girls along with Lily Rose Depp.

