Broadway's KPOP: Producers issue statement against the New York Times review; Request apology

KPOP has been making headlines lately, after a review by Jesse Green, which was published in New York Times, sparked controversy. In response to Green's review of KPOP, producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes issued an official statement recently. In the statement, the KPOP producers criticised the New York Times review of KPOP for being insensitive, offensive, and casual racism. The KPOP team also requested an apology from the renowned publication, over the controversial review.

In the official statement, the producers of KPOP Musical, Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes requested Jesse Green to issue an apology to the cast and creators of the Broadway musical, for 'insensitive and frankly, offensive' review. Earlier, the KPOP team had addressed Green's review in the New York Times, especially the critic's usage of the phrase 'squint-inducing lighting' which has offended both the members and loyal fans of the musical, equally. The letter also addressed the insensitivity and ignorance towards KPOP, in Green's review.

"Mr. Green's choice of words to critique a work created primarily by API artists plays to harmful stereotypes and the historic infantilization of Asian people in media, immediately devaluing and diminishing them. Using "squint-inducing" to describe the work of a Korean lighting designer, whatever the author's intent, is a particularly egregious example," reads the KPOP team's open letter.

New York Times reacts to KPOP producers' request

In a reply to KPOP producers' statement, New York Times stated that the publication is in the agreement that Jesse Green's review was fair. "We saw the open letter written about The Times's review of KPOP and quickly convened a discussion among editors and members of our standards department. This group was in agreement that Jesse's review was fair. More importantly, we wholly disagree with the argument that Jesse's criticism is somehow racist. We always welcome feedback and reaction to our journalism, and have conveyed a similar reply to the producers who wrote the open letter," said the publication in a statement.

About Broadway's KPOP Musical

For the uninitiated, KPOP Musical, which celebrates Korean Pop music, was made with the intention to attract the global fans of the genre. However, the Broadway musical failed to create the desired impact and faced a blow at the box office with a shockingly less collection. KPOP Musical focuses on the story of a solo singer, an all-boys band, and a girls' band, who are preparing for a US tour. The performances include a mix of Korean and English creations. As per the reports, KPOP is now set to stage its final show on December 11, Sunday, just two weeks after its premiere.