Kpop lineup introduced for Tokyo Olympics; BTOB, GOT7’s Yugyeom, MONSTA X, CRAVITY and more to perform

Kpop enthusiasts join hands with sports fanatics on confirmation of artists lineup for Tokyo Olympics. Read details below.

After waiting for over a year, the much-awaited 2020 Tokyo Olympics are just about to begin. With over 127 athletes, across 18 sporting categories, followed by the 2020 Paralympics, the event is now planned to be held online due to Covid-19 concerns, setting an example for the world to witness.

While fans are all set to root for their national teams, the anticipation multiplies as Kpop fans enter the scene with Red Angels- The Korean Cheering Squad revealing the artists' lineup for the national team concert.

A total of 13 Kpop acts are all set to perform at the Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympics Park over a time span of two days which will be aired online. BTOB, GOT7’s Yugyeom, MCND, ONF, STAYC and woo!ah! are lined up for the opening concert on August 6 and CIX, CRAVITY, Hong Eunki, MONSTA X, ONEUS, Purple Kiss and WEi for the closing concert on August 7 respectively.

As the world looks forward to seeing how the host country, that is, the land of rising sun pulls off the Olympics online, Kpop fans have their skates on to see their favourite artists set the stage on fire with their exhilarating performances. They have high hopes after witnessing the zealous closing ceremony of Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, back in February 2018 lit up by the astounding performances of renowned Kpop acts like EXO and CL.

Credits :News1

