Kpop stars ring in Christmas with special gifts for fans feat. BTS, ATEEZ, Lisa & more

It’s the most magical time of the year, and these K-pop stars made it even more special for fans with their holiday-themed surprises for Christmas!

First on the list is BTS, who, despite currently being on break, shared a choreography video of a special ‘Holiday Remix’ of their hit song Butter. The video shows the 7 members dressed in cheery sweaters and cute Christmas-themed headbands as they dance to their song’s special holiday version. Check out the video below.

Next is ATEEZ with The Letter, a song dedicated to their fans, from their latest album ‘Zero: Fever Epilogue’. The members get ready for Christmas by wrapping gifts and decorating a tree in this special holiday gift for their fans.

SEVENTEEN also dropped a heart-warming surprise for their fans by releasing a special live clip of the Korean version of their song Power of Love. It was originally released in Japanese as the finale of their ‘Power of Love’ project and has gained a lot of attention for being their first winter-themed ballad title track since their debut.

Surprising fans with a cute twist on her charismatic track Money, Lisa dropped a Christmas-themed dance video. Released through her personal YouTube channel, the video shows Lisa dressed as a Snow Princess as she performs the song.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER also released a special holiday video of their fan song MOA Diary, originally released in August as a part of their album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape’. The 5 members bring a smile to your face with this adorable clip set in a Christmas party theme.

The members of the boy group CRAVITY celebrated Christmas with their fans through this special vertical dance practice video of their song Celebrate. Performing this track from their first album ‘The Awakening: Written In The Stars’, the group highlighted the song’s fun moves through a relay dance format.

