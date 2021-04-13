KPOPUNPOPULAROPINIONS takes over Twitter; Here are our best picks from Netizens' unpopular Kpop opinions

Unpopular K-Pop opinions gained quite the popularity on Twitter today. What are your takes on some of these?

On April 13, 2021, an unusual yet not-so-unusual trend took over Twitter with K-Pop fans pouring out their opinions about K-Pop that were not as mainstream as one might think. The hashtag used for this was #KPOPUNPOPULAROPINIONS and it was trending in numerous countries at once and some of the opinions expressed in the thread are enough to blow one's mind. Fromunderratd K-Pop groups that deserve much more attention than they get to overrated K-Pop groups who should disband already, this thread is a cauldron of controversy. Join us as we take a deep dive into some of the most unpopular opinions in K-Pop that are gaining way too much popularity at the moment.

1. One of the most common names that cropped up in this thread was that of iKON with thousands of fans vouching for how underrated the group was despite the fact that their discography is immaculate to say the least. The fact that this is an unpopular opinion speaks volumes about how YG Entertainment has failed the group in terms of promotional quality and comeback frequency. iKON deserves better and we have to agree with this opinion.

iKON has one of the best and untouchable discography in kpop industry. #kpopunpopularopinions pic.twitter.com/Jhm0VyOUak — B (@Belleurluv_) April 13, 2021

2. If someone doesn't like a particular artist, it doesn't mean that the artist is automatically unworthy of respect and basic human decency. Haters in K-Pop can be some of the most toxic groups of people and at the same time, hardcore obsessive fans of an artist who cannot stand to see another artist get recognition are equally as bad. This should not be an unpopular opinion but as any fan would be able to vouch for, some fans don't know where to draw the line between dislike and hate.

If you don't like it doesn't mean it's bad#KPOPUNPOPULAROPINIONSpic.twitter.com/urlYWTwaY3 — ￫ ᵘᶻᶦ - minghao solo (@sweetliesjeno) April 13, 2021

3. Idols should be adored for their talents before their visuals. In the case of a lot of idols, especially the ones who are exceptionally good-looking, their talents are overlooked in favor of their beauty. While this may seem flattering on the surface but for the idols who work hard to hone their skills, it is an undermining of their art.

4. If someone stops listening to an artist because of their fandom, that means they never were a fan in the first place. This is particularly true in the case of popular K-Pop groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, EXO and more, who have incredibly strong fandoms, although that also includes sasaeng fans and toxic fans who hate on other groups, bringing them down to put their own groups on top. However, if this is the sole reason for "unstanning" a group, no matter how annoying it gets, then that's truly a shame.

if you ever stopped stanning a artist because of the fandom then sweetie remember you were never in for their music! #KPOPUNPOPULAROPINIONS pic.twitter.com/gCZDSao1Yy — zenthea⁷||SEHUN DAY|| (@Zenthea7Out) April 13, 2021

5. It is acceptable to like the individuals more than the art they make. Some artists are simply entertaining by the virtue of them being themselves. However, liking them as people does not have to mean that one needs to also love their music. This truly might be an unpopular opinion and we have to agree.

ppl need to normalize that sometimes liking the members more then the music is okay #KPOPUNPOPULAROPINIONS — Rae | I GOT LOCKE- (@Yeonjun_ate) April 13, 2021

What are some of your unpopular K-Pop opinions? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

