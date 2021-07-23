KQ Entertainment announces resumption of schedule as ATEEZ’s San recuperates from COVID 19

On July 9, KQ Entertainment announced that ATEEZ’s San had caught COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. While the rest of the members were negative, due to close contact, they went into isolation as well for 2 weeks. Following San’s positive status, ATEEZ suspended all promotions in line with governmental guidelines. Now, KQ Entertainment has announced that San has made a full recovery. After testing negative on July 19, he was released from quarantine and left the treatment center that he entered earlier that month.

The company went on to state that despite San testing negative for Coronavirus several days ago, fellow members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, Wooyoung and Jongho all had to remain in self-isolation until noon on July 23. Now, they have once again tested negative for COVID-19. Now that all eight members are finally in the clear, much to the delight of fans, ATEEZ will be resuming their schedules starting on July 24.

Read the full statement here:

“Hello.

This is KQ Entertainment.

We would like to inform you about ATEEZ members’ resumption of schedules.

As member San was diagnosed as asymptomatic COVID-19 case in a preemptively taken test on the 9th, he has stopped all schedules and entered the treatment center, and after being confirmed to be completely cured on the 19th, he has been released from quarantine and left the treatment center.

In addition, ATEEZ members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, Wooyoung, and Jongho, who were classified as close contacts, were self-isolated until noon today (23rd) following the disease control authorities’ instructions, and they were all tested negative at the PCR(Genetic Amplification) test that they took before being released from self-isolation.

Accordingly, ATEEZ will resume their schedule starting from tomorrow, and all members are in good health.

We apologize yet again for causing concern, and we will put every effort into ensuring maximum safety in proceeding with every schedule of the artists.

Thank you.”

Recently, ATEEZ dropped their first Japanese single ‘Dreamers’ for the ending theme song of ‘Digimon’, the anime series. On the day of release, the song had already topped the charts, debuting in the “Top 10” of Japan’s Digital Music Chart as well as the Line Music Chart. The MV was also trending at no.1 on Melon’s Realtime Search.

We cannot wait to see the ‘Dance Kings’ back on stage, happy and healthy!