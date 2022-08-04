Krackdown: 7 years of BIGBANG’s emotional track ‘Let’s Not Fall In Love’ feat. Seo Ye Ji

BIGBANG is a South Korean boy band formed by YG Entertainment. The group consists of four members: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. Originally a five-piece band, Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019. Dubbed the ‘Kings of K-pop’, they helped spread the Korean Wave internationally and are considered one of the most influential acts in K-pop. They are known for their trendsetting musical experimentation, self-production, and stage presence.

‘Let’s Not Fall in Love’ was released through YG Entertainment on August 5, 2015, alongside the single ‘Zutter’; both tracks make up the single album E as part of BIGBANG's ‘Made’ series. The recording was written and produced by long-time group collaborator Teddy Park and band member G-Dragon. It is a pop-rock tune with a classic sentimental dance sound. The song was described as gentle and sweet unlike the previous releases from the band, having a solemn tone with a mid-tempo and gentle vocals with a sad mode.

The lyrics speak of a young, hesitant romance that is ultimately more self-centered and defensive than caring, capturing the subtle insecurities of teenage love. It encompasses the scary moments that accompany the start of a relationship, depicting the pressures and worries of starting a new relationship and committing to a person, and the potential pain that accompanies the risk of opening up to someone. The song’s message is that if you like someone you still will want them to stay despite the fears.

Acting as a complement of the lyrics, the music video highlights the happiness of falling in love through the use of bright colors, and fun and innocent depictions of dates, which is contradicted by the close up shots that emphasize the member's worried faces. While the under-exposed and dreamy tone reflects the video as fragments of a memory. The pastel-colored, dreamlike video features the five members running around a hazily-lit school courtyard, each taking on the role of boyfriend to five different models.Ha Yeon Soo, Lauren Tse, Kim Yoon Hye, Seo Ye Ji, and Lee Ho Jung played the girlfriends of T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung, G-Dragon, and Seungri, respectively.

