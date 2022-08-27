Krackdown: Analyzing the beautiful lyrics, instrumental and choreography of BTS’ ‘Black Swan’

‘Black Swan’ is from their fourth Korean-language studio album, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ (2020). The song was written by RM, August Rigo, Vince Nantes, Clyde Kelly and Pdogg, with the latter of the five also handling production. It was released on January 17, 2020, as the first single by BIGHIT MUSIC as a countdown to the album.

Musically, it was described as an emo hip hop song featuring cloud rap and trap drum beats. The song uses lo-fi-style guitar instrumentation and contains a ‘catchy’ hook. The lyrics are introspective and find BTS confessing, as artists, the fear of losing their passion for music. Two accompanying music videos, both inspired by Darren Aronofsky's 2010 movie ‘Black Swan’. The first one premiered simultaneously with the release of the single in the form of an ‘art film’, including an interpretive dance performance by Slovenian-based modern dance troupe MN Dance Company.

Inspired by the original musical ‘Swan Lake’, the dancers show the story of one person trying to escape the prison set by the society while the rest pull it down. The fluid movements and artistic elements elevate the song. Coupled with an orchestral instrumental, the entire MV was a masterpiece. The second video, released without any prior announcements, is choreography-heavy and depicts BTS transforming into eponymous black swans on the stage of a theater.

This song and MV was a first for BTS as they performed contemporary dance as it goes along with classical music instrumental. Member Jimin has a contemporary dance background, which is prominent in the MV as he takes the center stage with the fluid and smooth moves. Another point to look forward to is that in the beginning they wore white suits which slowly turned black towards the end, signifying their transition to black swans.

What do you think of the song and MV? Let us know in the comments below.