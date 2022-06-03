Krackdown: Bicycle by BTS’ RM on World Bicycle Day; A comforting record of his favorite time

BTS’ RM has time and again shown his love for riding bicycles, so much so that he went ahead and released a song under the name of the vehicle on 6 June 2021 as a gift to his fans in celebration of BTS’ then-upcoming 8 year anniversary and the ongoing FESTA which is a yearly commemoration of the group’s debut.

June 3 is celebrated as World Bicycle Day and we think who better than the man and his song to celebrate it with.

‘Bicycle’, is about to turn a year old soon and the song continues to be a slow pat on the head with its rhythmic beats and slow hums that are enough to lull you into a blissfully calm cluster of moments. The number presents itself as just that, a collection of the songwriter’s feelings as he maneuvers through the many turns of his life, characteristically placing his K-pop idol life under the microscope.

He talks about the moment of liberation on placing his two feet on the pedals, the one that also brings him despair over the many happenings of his life and longing for freedom as the pandemic came to be. The post-chorus is a string of “Na Na”, delivering the humming nature of his ride every time he drives around the town.

“슬프면 자전거를 타자” is how he begins the chorus, which translates to “If you are sad, let's ride a bicycle”. It signifies his go-to activity when he feels low is bicycle riding. He further adds to his unbinding moments by choosing to talk about the miracle that is now achievable, a midday dream come true.

RM and co-writer John Eun’s comparison of the bike ride to precious invisible things as one dances with the wind, looking like a bird, is relatable and takes you right back to a moment of unchained existence as the two wheels roll on a paved road.

Just as the singer wishes for the song to be a companion on the listener’s ride, we hope you can add it to your playlist after listening to it.

