Krackdown: Celebrating 5 years of TWICE's What is Love?- From lyrical brilliance to mesmerising dance moves

In April 2018, K-Pop girl group TWICE released their iconic hit song ‘What is Love?’ and it quickly became a fan favorite. The masterpiece in terms of its lyrics, instrumentals, and choreography. As the song celebrates its fifth anniversary, let's take a closer look at the masterpiece.

The Lyrics of What is Love?

The lyrics of ‘What is Love?’ are a brilliant exploration of love and relationships. The song's chorus poses the question ‘What is love?’ and goes on to describe the different ways people experience love, from the excitement of new love to the pain of heartbreak. The lyrics are relatable and heartfelt, making the song an instant classic. The song is about the love girls would dream about or imagine after learning about it through books, movies, or dramas, according to JYP Entertainment, and it has a bright melody and uptempo dance beat incorporating trap.

Achievements of What is Love?

Upon its release, ‘What Is Love?’ reached the pinnacle of Gaon's Digital Chart and Billboard Korea's K-pop Hot 100, while peaking at number 3 on Billboard Charts' World Digital Song Sales and number 6 on Billboard Japan Hot 100. At the end of the year, it ranked 29th on Billboard Japan Hot 100 year-end chart and 14th in Top Streaming Songs.

In October 2019, the song achieved a Platinum certification single for streaming from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA), marking Twice's third consecutive Platinum certification single for streaming. Additionally, ‘What Is Love?’ was bestowed with a Silver streaming certification in April 2020 by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for surpassing 30 million streams on Oricon Streaming Singles Chart. The song experienced a resurgence in 2021, after going viral on TikTok and re-charting on various music streaming services. As of February 2023, ‘What Is Love?’ has garnered over 700 million views, becoming Twice's first music video to reach this milestone. Over 1 million TikTok videos have incorporated the song as their background music.

The iconic Choreography

The choreography of ‘What is Love?’ is another aspect of the song that fans adore. The dance moves are perfectly synchronized and complement the song's rhythm and melody. The group's signature moves, such as the heart-shaped hand gestures and the iconic head bop, have become synonymous with the song and are instantly recognizable to fans.

‘What is Love?’ is a masterpiece, and even five years after its release, it continues to inspire and captivate listeners around the world. Its impact on the K-Pop industry and popular culture is undeniable, and it will undoubtedly continue to be a beloved classic for years to come.

