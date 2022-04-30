Krackdown: Don’t by eAeon features BTS’ RM on its one year release anniversary

‘badbye’ a track on BTS member RM’s sophomore solo release ‘mono’ was brilliantly short leaving you wanting more from the duo who are friends in real life. The wish was fulfilled when eAeon made his own anticipated sophomore release ‘Fragile’, over 9 years after his first one in 2012. The album was lead with ‘Don’t’, a visibly personal and deliberately inquisitive track featuring the BTS member.

April 30, 2021 came bearing surprising and definitely monumental gifts as artists eAeon and RM collaborated for the second time. While ‘badbye’ lasted for just under 2 minutes, ‘Don’t’ gave you plenty of time to digest the brilliance of the two with 3 minutes and 25 seconds of see-sawing. It begins with a definitive sharp intake of breath and proceeds to jump into a verse filled with self-explanatory will to a loved one.

The usage of “그대" (geudae), a Korean pronoun referring to a loved one finds itself weaved throughout the lyrics as eAeon states his unheard expectations. RM on the other hand, begins his lines over the former’s words with his lower register taking charge. Once again RM’s lyricism is enough to knock the wind out of you as he plays matchmaker to a breakup and the waves. With the fall back of a gushing sea and the transgressed presence of tiny pebbles, his reference to nature with each lyric makes you note his appreciation towards the presence of life in all its forms. He ends it with a medium tone of plea to stay.

eAeon returns for his own imploration as he evokes past memories and wounding words shared between them. The climax of the song brings the best part as both artists harmonize over mentally deafening lyrics that plead for more time.

Marking a year since its release, both artists appreciated their collaboration on social media as eAeon thanked fellow contributors of his project.

Check out the equally soul stirring music video for ‘Don’t’ below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA’s ‘Agust D’ on its 5th release anniversary: A story of despair, success and everything in between