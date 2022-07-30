Krackdown: Jessi’s long overdue breakout moment with ‘NUNA NANA’

K-pop veterans would be aware of soloist Jessi’s long dated history of powerful music that has set her discography apart from her peers. Jessica Ho, born on December 17, 1988, is Korean-American rapper, singer, and entertainer who first debuted in 2005. To the unaware, Jessi has been a part of a hip-hop trio Lucky J in her early days, when she first returned from America after a 5-year hiatus.

Jessi’s next step was the one that brought her to limelight and introduced the world to the star that we now know of- fearless, true to herself and an undeniably unique artist. She became a part of those contesting on the show and eventually placed second. Now a known name in the industry, Jessi featured on JYP’s track ‘Who’s Your Mama?’. Her new era began with a single ‘Ssenunni’ and then followed her variety takeover as she was cast in ‘Sister’s Slam Dunk’ and Jessi kept unfurling her colors with releases like ‘Down’ and ‘Who Dat B’.

However, the audience was hooked on her infectious personality on ‘Jessi’s Showterview’ and the aftermath single ‘NUNU NANA’, the lead single from her second EP ‘NUNA’, blew up on the internet. Released two years ago today, it charted on music platforms and peaked at number 2, a staggering growth for the all-giving artist.

‘NUNU NANA’s catchy hook and an even trendy dance step caught the internet off-guard as the spell of Jessi soon spread around. It became an online sensation as the soloist found herself promoting it wider than ever with the audiences going crazy over her bold and irresistible charms.

Jessi has released more music since and continues to dream higher than ever, however ‘NUNU NANA’ remains her most powerful bet that has become a fan favourite (and a personal favourite). Here’s the official music video for the 2020 song.

