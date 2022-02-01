Kristen Bell on a potential season 2 of The Woman in the House: I would definitely be involved

Kristen Bell provides an encouraging update on the possibility for season 2 of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. The Woman in the House season 1 consists of eight episodes and is centered on the devastated Anna (Bell).

Anna spends the most of her time at home since she suffers from ombrophobia, which is fear of rain. She's drinking wine, reading mystery novels, and, yeah, peering out the window in the show. The Woman in the House, starring Michael Ealy, Tom Riley, Mary Holland, and Cameron Britton, is a spoof of books such as The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train. However, contrary to its funny, extra-long title and trailers, the Netflix programme usually plays like a pretty serious drama and chronicles Anna's efforts to solve the apparent murder mystery case.

Bell was asked whether the series will return for further seasons in an exclusive interview with Screen Rant to promote The Woman in the House, which is now streaming on Netflix. The actress responded that she didn't know yet, but that if it happened, she would be "involved." Murders might "follow [Anna] around," according to Bell, who also teased plot information for The Woman in the House season 2 and beyond. Alternatively, the actors might return as new characters.

Bell said as per Screenrant, “Not yet, but I would definitely be involved. I think there’s such an easy way to either have murders follow my character around or, like what Michael was saying, we all come back but we’re different characters.” Glen Close's appearance and eventual death are an obvious setup for season 2 of The Woman in the House, if the writers chose to go that route. After numerous episodes of being a simple thriller, the Netflix series ultimately becomes a full-fledged spoof of the paranoid thriller genre in a genuinely insane climax.

