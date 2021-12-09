Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon CONFIRM filming fake And Just Like That scenes to confuse fans

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have admitted that they staged sequences for their highly anticipated Sex And The City spin-off to mislead fans of the famous show. The actresses have reunited with Sarah Jessica Parker for the new series And Just Like That, a 10-episode reboot that follows their characters as they explore middle-aged life.

Nixon and Davis, both 55, reprise their roles as Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York, respectively, alongside Parker's fashion-obsessed writer Carrie Bradshaw in the New York City-set series. On the December 7 edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the talk-show host asked Kristin and her co-star Cynthia Nixon that the actors "actually shot scenes around New York that were fake scenes to throw people off the scent." As per E! News, Cynthia kept it coy, saying, "It might be true," but Kristin was more direct, telling host Stephen Colbert, "Yes, definitely."

The stars further said, "We want the fans to enjoy the show," Kristin explained. "I think that's the important part." Of the show's loyal returning viewers, Cynthia added, "We don't know want them to know—we don't want them to read the Cliffs Notes beforehand."

Meanwhile, Stephen then asked the ladies whether fans' predictions regarding the characters' fates, such as the fact that Carrie and Mr. Big (Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth) are on the rocks due to images of Carrie kissing another guy, were correct. Despite a faint grin and a look at each other, both stars promptly said, "No." And Just Like That... will premiere on HBO Max on December 9.

