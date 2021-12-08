Kristin Davis on Kim Cattrall's absence from And Just Like That: It's part of the story

Samantha Jones will be treated with respect and dignity in HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. Though actress Kim Cattrall has been outspoken about her choice not to reprise her part in the forthcoming chapter, actor Kristin Davis assures that any real-life resentment would not be shown on the series.

Davis, who portrays the upbeat Charlotte York in the series, discussed Cattrall's character, Samantha, on Tuesday's Today programme. When asked whether fans of the reboot will learn what happened to the fourth member of the friendship circle, David assured that they would learn the fate of the adored publicist, as per Entertainment Tonight. "We love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way, so there is respect for Samantha," Davis assured fans. "It's part of the story. We'd never disrespect Samantha."

For those unversed, Cattrall said years ago that she no longer wanted to be a part of SATC and has remained solid in her decision, which is why she is not on the revival. According to sources, the problem seemed to be her strained relationship with the show's actress, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Meanwhile, Davis remained tight-lipped on Charlotte's plot in this new iteration. "I can only say the things that I can say from the trailer because the secrecy is top notch," Davis explained on Today. "I'm married to Harry, thankfully, and my two daughters have been growing up. They're adorable. And with parenthood comes surprises," said Kristin as per ET. The first two episodes of And Just Like That premiere Thursday, December 9 on HBO Max.

