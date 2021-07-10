Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi skips theatrical release, heads to OTT for a premiere on THIS date confirms actress

Kriti Sanon took to social media to announce the release of her surrogacy drama 'Mimi' on Jio Cinema and Netflix this July. The actress also announced the release date of the film ahead of the trailer launch.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, theatres have been shut for a long time. In such scenarios, several films have taken the OTT route keeping in mind the safety of the viewers. The latest one to go for OTT release is Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi. The film is all set to premiere on Jio Cinema and Netflix this month. Kriti confirmed the same in a post on social media on Saturday. She shared a poster of the film featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar along with her.

Sharing the news, Kriti wrote, "This July, the unexpected offer will change her LIFE! Delivering the #MimiTrailer in 3 days, #Tuesday! #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting! #Mimi releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in." The film is all set to drop on the OTT platforms on July 30, 2021. The trailer will be out on July 13, 2021. Along with the announcement, Kriti shared a quirky poster in which her co-actors could be seen looking at Mimi aka Kriti who is pregnant and confused.

Over the past few days, Kriti has been sharing posts about her film that revolves around a surrogate mother. The film will feature Kriti in the lead. The film also stars Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa apart from Pankaj, Sai and Kriti. On July 6, Kriti had dropped the first still from the film that featured her as Mimi. In the still, Mimi aka Kriti was seen fawning over Ranveer Singh's poster. Post that, Kriti shared a poster and a teaser to announce her film's release in July.

Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar and is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Now, it will stream on July 30, 2021, on Jio Cinemas and Netflix.

