Krystal and Ryu Jun Yeol enjoy time at Wimbledon Finals alongside Andrew Garfield, Tom Cruise & Tom Hiddleston

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios went head to head on July 10 for the Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Final round where the former grabbed his 21st grand slam in a fantastic match. As is usual, the crowd went wild for the two players and cheered for the successful game play on both ends. What was also not surprising was the star turnaround for the match.

Like every year, the who’s who of multiple fields around the world were in attendance and dressed for the occasion. Korean stars Krystal Jung and Ryu Jun Yeol represented Polo Ralph Lauren with sleek looks fit for their day out. Dressed in a white polo shirt and green shorts, the ‘Reply 1988’ star posed with ease.

Krystal Jung shed her own charm in a white outfit of her own as she shared some behind the scenes from the courtside.

The two were joined by Hollywood superstars Andrew Garfield, Tom Cruise and Tom Hiddleston, who were also among the spectators for the finals.

On meeting the ‘Under the Silver Lake’ star, Ryu Jun Yeol gave a nod to his 2018 thriller writing a sweet message “My silver lake guy Lovely Andrew” on his Instagram story. Krystal also followed up with her own photo alongside the ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ actor.

Ryu Jun Yeol’s meeting with the ‘Maverick’ seemed to have been quite a fun time as he snapped a selfie saying, “Always kind” and tagged Tom Cruise. He further added, “See you soon the same thing” with a funny sticker on the photo.

Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency shared some more inside looks from the event where the actor and Krystal seemed to be having a jolly conversation with ‘Loki’ himself. Check out their animated interaction with Tom Hiddleston below.

