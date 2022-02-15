Krystal Jung and Kim Jae Wook are ‘crazily in love’ in new teaser; ASTRO’s Sanha joins the KBS drama

'Crazy Love' is a crazy romance drama is about a man who pretends to have amnesia when he is told he will be murdered and a woman who pretends to be his fiancée when she is told she doesn’t have much time to live. Released on February 15, the couple turn from a lovely couple to a crazy duo with many secrets hidden and the short teaser shows it all.

When a romantic melody is played, the candles of the bride and groom are lit side by side on the pure white wedding cake. Then, Noh Go Jin (Kim Jae Wook), the best instructor in Korea, and Lee Shin Ah (Krystal Jung), his secretary, appear.As we thought the exciting wedding would begin, but at that moment, the candle goes out and a scream of 'Oh my god' is heard, and the atmosphere is reversed.

Lee Shin Ah turned 180 degrees with sound effects that sound like something out of a horror movie. Wearing her pure white dress, she wields her ax with a grim yet evil smile. As a result, Noh Go Jin can't hide his astonished expression as he watches his wrist come off. It makes us wonder what is going to happen to these crazy people.

According to his agency Fantagio, ASTRO’s Sanha has confirmed his appearance in the drama. Sanha takes on the role of Lee Suho, a younger brother of Lee Shin Ah (Krystal Jung) and aspiring actor. Suho is busy arguing every time he meets his older sister, but he is a character with a deep side to care for his family more than anyone else. He is also a person who has a secret that he can't even tell his sister, raising questions about how Suho's secret will affect the development of the play.

'Crazy Love' is directed by Kim Jung Hyun, producer of 'Jugglers', 'Fellow Citizens!' and 'Day and Night'. It will premiere on March 7th at 9:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Jung Kyung Ho and Kim Dae Myung’s new selfies hint at a possible new season of ‘Hospital Playlist’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.