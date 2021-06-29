Krystal Jung announced as the first adult ambassador for Seoul Guro International Children’s Film Festival

The actress and singer loved the film Greta Thunberg. Read more to know about it.

Jung Soo Jung aka Krystal Jung has been announced as the ambassador for Seoul Guro International Children’s Film Festival before the 9th year celebration of the event. This makes Jung Soo Jung the first adult ambassador for the film festival. The singer-actress shared that she feels more responsible since she is the first adult ambassador and that she wants to be someone who can be the people’s strength as they have faced exhaustion in the dire times of the pandemic.

The Seoul Guro International Children’s Film Festival is to showcase the best films from all around the world for children and youth. The main principle of the festival is that anyone who cares about children can become the main character of the festival, regardless of whether they are an adult or a child. Jung Soo Jung will be representing this principle and carrying it forward. Soo Jung chose the film ‘Greta Thunberg’ among all the others that were screened because she was interested in the environment so watching a film on the teenage environmentalist was inspiring for her. Just how Greta Thunberg is inspiring children around the world, the film festival aims to inspire and encourage children to lead the film industry and they will take care of those who do by supporting them on their journeys.

A lineup of the performances at the closing ceremony of the festival was also revealed and it includes the music director of ‘Children have fun’ Lee Jin Ah. The seven-day festival will be held from July 1 to July 7 at three venues.

