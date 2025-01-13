Krystal Jung confirmed to star as Jung Woo's girlfriend in upcoming film Audition 109

Krystal Jung has confirmed her next lead role. The ex-f(X) member has been actively focusing on her acting career in the last few years. With the upcoming film Audition 109, she is now aiming for global stardom as a movie star. In this work, she will be seen acting alongside Grand Bell-winning actor Jung Woo.

On January 13, Krystal Jung's agency Beast and Native Alike (BANA) confirmed through My Daily that she will take on the female lead role in the upcoming film Audition 109. She will be portraying the role of Min Hee, the girlfriend of Jung Woo starrer character Shin Chan.

Excitement runs high to witness her return to the big screen 2 years after Cobweb. Starting her career as a K-pop idol, Krystal built a strong filmography with many popular films and K-dramas including The Heirs, The Bride of Habaek, Prison Playbook, Search, Police University, Crazy Love, More Than Family, and more. Her return as a full-fledged actress is highly anticipated.

Audition 109 is an upcoming reinterpretation of the 2009 box office hit Wish. It will center around Shin Chan, who experiences love and friendship after moving to Seoul in search of a new life.

Jung Woo, who also headlined Wish, will once again take on the lead role in this new film. He will also make his directorial debut with Audition 109. As per the reports, he will be co-directing the work alongside Oh Sung Ho. He has also reportedly participated in the screenplay writing.

Meanwhile, previously Shin Seung Ho, best known for his role in Alchemy of Souls, was reported to be in talks to appear in Audition 109. If he confirms, he will take on the role of Shin Chan's best friend Jang Jae.

The work is being produced by Perfect Storm and Pan Entertainment.

