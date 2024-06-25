Krystal Jung-Jang Dong Yoon to reuinte after four years as co-host at 28th Bucheon Int Fantastic Film Festival opening ceremony

Krystal Jung and Jang Dong Yoon will be hosting the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival's opening ceremony which is to be held on July 4. The actors have previously worked together in the 2020 mystery drama Search. Krystal Jung was a member of the K-pop girl group f(X) and has also appeared in several dreams. Jang Dong Yoon has worked on hit series like The Tale of Nokdu and Like Flowers in Sand.

Crazy Love's Krystal Jung and Like Flowers in Sand's Jang Dong Yoon to host opening ceremony of Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival 2024

On June 25, it was confirmed that Krystal Jung and Jang Dong Yoon will be co-hosts at the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival opening ceremony which is scheduled to happen on July 4 at 7 pm KST which is 3:30 pm IST. The event will be taking place at the Buncheon Art. The two actors will be reuniting after 4 years. They worked on the 2020 drama Search.

More about Krystal Jung and Jang Dong Yoon

Krystal Jung kicked off her career in the entertainment industry early in 2002 and initially appeared in various commercials and music videos. Subsequently, she made her debut as an idol in 2009 as a part of the girl group f(X). Her first appearance in a drama was in 2010 with More Charming By the Day. Over the years, she has worked on various hits like Prison Playbook, The Bride of Habaek and more. She has been reported to be leading the upcoming drama Graduation Season.

Jang Dong Yoon made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the drama Women at a Game Company and in the same year, he also starred in Solomon's Perjury. He rose to popularity with his gender-bender The Tale of Nokdu with Kim So Hyun. Continuing his streak, the actor has appeared in many hits like Joseon Exorcist, Search, Oasis, and more.

