Krystal Jung, Kim Jae Wook and Ha Joon are extremely expressive in teaser posters for ‘Crazy Love’

On February 23rd, posters of Noh Go Jin (Kim Jae Wook), Lee Shin-ah (Krystal Jung), and Oh Se Gi (Ha Joon) were released, saying, "Everyone has a secret," who are in close contact with each other and are posing with their index fingers on their lips. The dizziness that seems to reveal secrets to each other if they turn their heads even a little is also produced, causing viewers to enter a super-focused mode.

First, Noh Go Jin (Kim Jae Wook), the CEO of GOTOP Education and the best star instructor, is called 'No-Cha-Ban' in the company because of his harsh and sensitive personality who only pursues money. Because of this, there are always people around who hate him, and Go Jin reaches a level where he ignores his death threats as a joke. However, he feels his life is threatened by the death notice that gets worse day by day, and he creates his own secret to find the culprit.

Lee Shin Ah (Krystal Jung) is a person who has endured for over a year as Go Jin's secretary, saying that no one can hold out for more than three months while looking at her dream of standing on the pulpit. But her reality gives her despair instead of her sweet hope: she is sentenced to death. Shin Ah, who thinks the cause is her stress from her Go Jin, vows revenge for her and plans her bloody secret.

Oh Se Gi (Ha Joon), vice president of GOTOP education, is an ideal model for a perfect boss who has a warm appearance, personality and manners. By the way, he says that he also has his secret, and he hides it even from the special Go Jin, whom he shared everything else with. This raises the question of whether even Oh Se Gi, who he thought was the only normal person, would perform a crazy activity between Go Jin, crazy about money, and Shin Ah, crazy about revenge.

Meanwhile, 'Crazy Love' is directed by Kim Jung Hyun, producer of 'Jugglers', 'Fellow Citizens!' and 'Day and Night'. It will be broadcast for the first time on KBS 2TV on Monday, March 7th.

