KTH1 dropping soon? BTS’ V teases another untitled track on Instagram making ARMY excited for more

If ‘the biggest tease’ was an award category, we think BTS’ V would be the rightful recipient of the trophy. In yet another exciting moment, the superstar has shared a cheeky peek into what we are hoping would be another track on his solo album. On January 25, Kim Taehyung aka V of boy group BTS posted an audio of him lulling to an untitled song.

Rightfully, fans went into par excitement and investigation mode as they soothed their hearts with yet another heartbreaking but comforting verse from the singer. As of this moment, the post already has over 12.3 million views, further proving just how excited everyone is for the release of the BTS member's solo album.

The song, unreleased, over the soft tunes of a piano were shared in a 44 seconds clip where the lyrics seem to be,

“I see your smile, I smile too

I see you cry, I’m crying too

Since you’re not here, lost my only light

I’m all by myself, 9 feet under.”

Check out the full audio below.

V has kept his fans on tenterhooks for a while now, after confirming that he is indeed working on a solo mixtape and has admitted that the release has been postponed as he is still working hard to get everything ready and present another marvellous creation. Known to pen heartwrenching lyrics, BTS’ V has a masterpiece in his hands and just like all his other fans, we are eagerly waiting for the release of KTH1, the nickname fans have given to V’s solo album.

