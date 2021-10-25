Kubbra Sait on filming sex scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games: I was genuinely broke at that point

Kubbra Sait played the character of Kukoo, a trans woman on mighty popular web series Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading parts. In a chat with Mashable, Kubbra spoke about filming a sex scene with Nawazuddin in the series. She mentioned that she filmed the scene 7 times because director Anurag Kashyap wanted to cover the scene from seven different angles. She said that he ‘pulled out all the stops’ to ensure that everything was in place for the shoot to go smoothly.

Speaking about the complexity of the scene, Kubbra said, “The first take I did, he came back and said, ‘We’ll go quickly for the next one.’ The second one, he said, ‘We’ll go quickly for the next one.’ The third time I did it, he shifted the camera to Nawaz. Then we did something else. And the seventh time, when I did it… I was broke. I was genuinely broke at that point. I was highly emotional also. And he walked up to me and he said, ‘Thank you. I’ll see you outside?’ That’s when it hit me that the scene was over.”

Further, in the conversation, Kubbra mentioned that she broke down after the scene was filmed. Kubbra said, “I stayed on the floor, weeping. I was just crying and crying and crying. Nawaz said, ‘I think aapko bahar jaana chahiye kyunki mera scene abhi bacha hai (you should go outside because my scene is still left),’” she said. “Unka entry baaki tha (His entry scene was still left to be shot).”

