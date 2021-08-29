Kunal Kapoor calls The Empire's comparison to Game of Thrones 'unnecessary': It's a different world

This weekend, Indian streaming space saw the release of the ambitious show The Empire starring Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Dino Morea among others. Ever since its release, the show has been compared to Game of Thrones. From certain scenes to its artistic style and looks, netizens have pointed out how it reminds them of GoT. However, lead Kunal Kapoor, who plays Babur, called the comparisons tragic.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about what he thinks of these comparisons, Kunal Kapoor said, "I think these are unnecessary comparisons. Comparisons will be made and it is tragic that it is Game Of Thrones because it is a fantastic show."

He added saying that The Empire is a different world. "Whenever you do a period drama like that it will be compared to something. Some will say it is like Padmaavat, Bajirao or Game Of Thrones, but it is a different story, it’s a different world, different characters different people. If people are comparing the scale (to GoT) then great, it’s wonderful, but I don't think there is any other commonality between that show and this show."

Pinkvilla in its review of The Empire had mentioned, "While the first look will instantly take you back to the not-too-old Game of Thrones, the characters' looks will further remind you of them. Dino Morea as Muhammad Shaybani Khan is a mix of SLB's Alauddin Khilji and GoT's Khal Drogo. While you may expect his character to instill a fear of sorts, Shaybani Khan rarely evokes any emotion. Not even of disgust when he is skinning an animal."

