Kunal Kapoor & Shabana Azmi on ‘Empire’: It is a visual spectacle that you have not seen on any platform

‘Empire’ is a web series mounted on an epic scale for a leading streaming platform. Nikkhil Advani, who is known for directing films like ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ ‘D-Day’ amongst others is the showrunner behind the series. Speaking to a virtual press conference about the show, actor Kunal Kapoor who stars in the crucial role said, “It has been an interesting experience. I don’t think I have been part of something that has been mounted on this big a scale.” Shaban Azmi is also playing an important role in the show and shared her experience of filming the epic.

Speaking about Empire, Kunal Kapoor said, “It is going to be an interesting experience for the audience because, primarily, it is a visual spectacle, the kind of which you have not seen on any platform in this country.” Kunal further spoke about the challenges while filming Empire and said, “Shooting all the battle scenes during the last couple of years, shooting a big spectacle in the middle of a pandemic has been difficult but it has turned out really well and I am looking forward to how the audience reacts to it.”

Shabana Azmi spoke about what intrigued her in the show and said, “What intrigued me the most about my character was that she is feisty, educated and she is the king maker. You usually see a man being a king maker but in her case, she is the one. That excited me about the part. The makers, Nikkhil and Mitakshara, have a great eye.” She further added, “There were two challenges which came my way. People on OTT don’t watch content the way one would usually sit down and watch a two-hour film, with full concentration. Here, people consume in different ways, with the facility to switch off if the story of the show or film doesn’t appeal to them. As an actor, that challenge attracted me.”

