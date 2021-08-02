Kuruthi: How many eyes do you see? Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran asks fans to guess the trailer date

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Roshan Mathew starrer film Kuruthi is all set to release on the digital platform. The teaser of the film is already out but today the makers tried to create more excitement among the fans. Actor Prithviraj shared a video on his Instagram handle and asked his fans to guess the trailer release date of the upcoming Malayalam thriller.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “Guess the #KuruthiTrailer date in the comments! Hint: How many eyes do you see in the video?.” He has shared a video where you can see a banging door and the eyes of the leading actors. The teaser sets the tone of the film with its sudden door bang and close-up shots of the eyes filled with uncertainty and the dim lighting and intense music. The actor was last seen in the film Cold Case which was also released on Amazon Prime.

Directed by Manu Warrier, written by Anish Pallyal, and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the highly anticipated Malayalam thriller also stars Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles.

Click here to view the teaser:

The poster of the upcoming film is already out. This film comes as a special treat this Onam as the Amazon Original Movie is slated for an exclusive world premiere from 11th August. It is worth mentioning here that the makers had planned for its theatrical release but had to postpone it owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Big OTT Release: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam thriller Kuruthi to be out on August 11