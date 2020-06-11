  1. Home
Kushal Tandon's new series 'Bebaakee' to release in July

The web series "Bebaakee", starring Kushal Tandon, Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani, will be launched next month.
Mumbai
The story of "Bebaakee" is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities.

Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals in mind while the boy hails from a rich family.

Their love for journalism sees their paths collide leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves. The puzzle arises when the duo simply can't seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan's close-knit family and their business.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Speaking about the show, Kushal said: "What really stood out was Ekta (Kapoor) Ma'am telling me that it's a very crazy character with grey shades and one of the best-written roles in a fictional web series."

"I still remember I was in Thailand undergoing my training in martial arts when she told me that 'you have to do this', to which I agreed immediately. I can relate so well to my character because 75 per cent of Sufiyaan is what Kushal is in real life. Sufiyaan is one of the most exciting roles I've ever played and I am sure that my fans will absolutely love it," he added.

The series will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

