Kwak Dong Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung and more are dedicated employees in the character posters for ‘Gaus Electronics’

olleh TV's original drama 'Gaus Electronics' released a character poster on September 1st ahead of its release. First of all, the person with a bright expression while holding Gaus Electronics' company policy is none other than the person of interest in the 3rd Marketing Department, Employee Lee Sang Sik. Kwak Dong Yeon, who plays Lee Sang Sik, who is called a nuclear bomb in the Marketing 3rd Dept. because he is somewhat ignorant, is planning to release hidden comic potential.

And when it comes to Lee Sang Sik, Ko Sung Hee plays Cha Na Rae, who can't control her anger and gets angry. She is different from Lee Sang Sik, bumping into each other every now and then, continuing the strange back and forth with Kwak Dong Yeon. Rising star Bae Hyun Sung takes on the role of the Baek Ma Tan employee who is stroking a white horse doll that resembles his name with a serious expression.

Bae Hyun Sung is expected to show a fresh charm different from his previous image through Baek Ma Tan, who secretly joined Gaus Electronics as the successor of a competitor. Kang Min Ah took on the role of Gong Gang Mi, who maintains a secret relationship with Baek Ma tan. She is usually the king of self-management, but when she drinks alcohol, she shows off his hidden strength, and expresses a dual character with two faces.

'Gaus Electronics', based on a webtoon, will be released for the first time on Olleh TV and seezn on September 30th, and will also be aired on the ENA channel. It is an office comic drama in which young people from the marketing department of the Home Appliances Headquarters, called the waiting centre of Gaus Electronics, a multinational octopus foot company, endure today through love.

What do you think of the character posters? Let us know in the comments below.