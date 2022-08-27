Kwak Dong Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Kang Min Ah and more star in group poster for upcoming drama ‘Gaus Electronics’

Olleh TV's original 'Gaus Electronics' has released a main poster featuring 10 people in 'Marketing Div.3'. 'Gauss Electronics' is an office comic drama in which young people from the 'Marketing Div.3', which is called the waiting center of the multinational company 'Gauss Electronics', endure through love.

The main poster released this time catches the eye as all 10 team members are gathered together as if summoned to a general meeting. The first thing that catches your eye is 'Lee Sang Sik' (Kwak Dong Yeon) sitting at the very center of the table with a soft smile. The way he hugged the company's rulebook tightly like an ideal employee', who thinks common sense is the most important in corporate life.

Here, as well as Cha Na Rae with a relaxed smile (Ko Sung Hee), Baek Ma Tan (Bae Hyun Sung) holding a model of a white horse that fits her name, and Gong Gang Mi (Kang Min Ah) holding a hand gripper with a peaceful expression, as well as this time. The charm of the six team members of 'Marketing Team 3', which will be revealed for the first time through the main poster, makes it even more difficult to take your eyes off this poster.

The line of “Our wish is not to get promoted, but to move to a department!” added to this is a very different team member, but they represent the same 10 people who dream of becoming a 'Marketing Team 3', causing laughter. What will happen when these characters, whose personalities are so distinct that it seems impossible to mix well with others, come together, and from Kwak Dong Yeon , Ko Sung Hee , Bae Hyun Sung , Kang Min Ah , Baek Hyun Jin, Heo Jeong Do, Jeon Seok Chan, Ko Woo Ri, Baek Soo Jang , and Jo Jung Chi Expectations are increasing day by day as to what kind of office comic dramas will be created by gathering all the top comic actors.

