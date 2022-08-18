Kwak Dong Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Kang Min Ah & Ko Seung Hee are at work in teaser poster for ‘Gaus Electronics’

Olleh TV's original drama 'Gaus Electronics', which was confirmed for the first time in September, released a teaser poster for the first time. 'Gaus Electronics' is an office comic drama in which the youth of the 'Marketing Division 3', which is called the waiting center of the multinational company 'Gaus Electronics', endure today through love.

The released teaser poster shows Gaus Electronics' 'Marketing Team 3' Lee Sang Sik (Kwak Dong Yeon), Cha Na Rae (Ko Seung Hee), Baek Ma Tan (Bae Hyun Sung), and Hyang Mi (Kang Min Ah) holding a huge wire. The four figures wittily expressed Gaus Electronics' unique identity by posing as if they were trying to plug a plug into a huge multi-tap together.

Here, the double-meaning line, “You are already obsessed with this company,” perfectly blended with the poster's visuals. Arguing is a daily occurrence, and the four characters of 'Marketing Team 3', who clash and creak in everyday life, stimulate curiosity about what kind of comic chemistry they will show through their work.

From the casting of Kwak Dong Yeon, Ko Seung Hee, Bae Hyun Sung, Kang Min Ah, who boast perfect synchronization with the original Naver webtoon 'Gauss Electronics' (author Baeksu Kwak) with 2.6 billion global views, 'Gag Concert', 'Producer', 'Voice of the Heart' creator Sumin Seo and 'God of Music' and 'UV Syndrome' PD Park Junsu chose this drama.

Kwak Dong Yeon made his acting debut in the television series ‘My Husband Got a Family’ in 2012 for which he received the Best Young Actor Award at the Korea Drama Awards. He then starred in ‘Adolescence Medley’ (2013), ‘Modern Farmer’ (2014) and in 2016, gained recognition with historical drama ‘Love in the Moonlight’. He is also well known for his roles in ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ (2018), ‘My Strange Hero’ (2018), ‘Never Twice’ (2019), ‘Vincenzo’ (2021), and ‘Big Mouth’ (2022).

