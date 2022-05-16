Kwak Dong Yeon, Go Sung Hee, Bae Hyun Sung & Kang Min Ah to star in upcoming webtoon-based drama

Upcoming webtoon-based drama ‘Gaus Electronics’ (literal title) has revealed its cast lineup! On May 16, it was announced that Kwak Dong Yeon, Go Sung Hee, Bae Hyun Sung and Kang Min Ah will be coming together as a never-seen-before combination to lead the upcoming series. The original webtoon of the same name racked up 2.6 billion total views and received favourable reviews for its realistic and humorous portrayal of office life. From office romance to friendships, ‘Gaus Electronics’ will cover varied aspects that all office workers will be able to relate to.

Actor Kwak Dong Yeon of ‘Vincenzo’ fame will be seen in the role of Lee Sang Sik, who is set on his own beliefs, no matter what anyone else might say. Bent on putting common sense at the forefront, he ends up becoming the centre of conflict in situations where common sense can’t always be applied.

Cha Na Rae, the senior taking on the brunt of Lee Sang Sik’s actions, will be played by Go Sung Hee. Previously seen in ‘Suits’, the actress’ character in ‘Gaus Electronics’ is an efficient worker with a fiery personality. Although always on top when it comes to work, her skills in daily life are a bit on the weaker side.

Currently starring in ‘Our Blues’, Bae Hyun Sung will be seen in the role of Baek Ma Tan, the next in line to take over ‘Power Group’, which is the biggest rival for ‘Gaus Electronics’. Baek Ma Tan comes as a more comical role for the actor, as he starts working at his competitor, ‘Gaus Electronics’.

‘True Beauty’ star Kang Min Ah takes on the role of Geon Gang Mi, an employee at ‘Gaus Electronics’, who portrays two vastly different personas. Although she makes immense efforts to stay in shape (successfully), her suppressed appetite bursts through when she gets drunk.

At present, ‘Gaus Electronics’ is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2022.