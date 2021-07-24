Kwak Dong Yeon makes a comeback with TVING's upcoming mystery drama 'Strange'

Following his famed portrayal of Jang Han Seo in Vincenzo and his hilarious character Kwon Gi Do in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Kwak Dong Yeon will return to screens with the upcoming mystery series Strange (literal title).

On July 14, H& Entertainment released a statement regarding Kwak Dong Yeon as a lead character in Strange. They assured that the actor had received a casting offer to play Yong Ju in the TVING original drama. The actor is reviewing the proposal with optimism but has not signed with the production company yet.

Strange will tell the story of a group of archeologists who solve mysterious cases related to bizarre events. The drama marks the return to dramas of Yeon Sang Ho, director of movies like Train to Busan, Peninsula, and The Cursed. Ryu Yong Jae, scriptwriter of My Holo Love and Pied Piper will write the script together with director Yeon. Joining him in the direction would be the director of A Midsummer's Fantasia, Jang Kun Jae. Previously, actor Koo Kyu Hwan was also revealed to star in the series.

In addition to Strange, Kwak Dong Yeon might also appear in Netflix's drama adaptation of the webtoon Hunting Dogs (literal title) by Jung Chan along with Youth Of May star Lee Do Hyun.

