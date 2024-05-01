Kwak Dong Yeon reminisces about his character in Queen of Tears to have ‘various layers’; KNOW MORE

Kwak Dong Yeon recently shined as Hong Soo Cheol in Queen of Tears which concluded this past week on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The series recorded one of the highest ratings in tvN’s history. The drama was avidly followed by fans nationally and internationally.

Kwak Dong Yeon recently got candid about his role in Queen of Tears and recalled it as one of the longest projects yet. He went on to share about inspirations and experience of portraying the character of Hong Soo Cheol.

Kwak Dong Yeon fondly reflects on his character Hong Soo Cheol in Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears follows the story of Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won) and Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun), a married couple whose marriage turns sour with time. Through the series, they find love and themselves together again.

Kwak Dong Yeon filled the shoes of Hong Hae In's brother Hong Soo Cheol who begins as a snotty, laidback character but slowly grows into a good brother, husband, and father. Reminiscing on the drama in an interview in Seoul not long ago, the actor fondly said that it was his 'longest project' yet and it was novel for him to work with a lengthy production.

He further felt immense gratitude to senior actors and staff who created a comfortable working environment and left him with fond memories to cherish in the time to come.

Kwak Dong Yeon marked his character Hong Soo Cheol as one with ‘various layers to his personality’ who might come off as childish at times but he harbors immense sincerity for his family. Pointing out how the actor designed the character, he said he wanted Hong Soo Cheol to have a quintessential appearance that matched his personality. Notably, his character's growth is one to note in the drama.

From where Kwak Dong Yeon took inspiration for the role?

Kwak Dong Yeon reflecting on his process, said that businessmen like Steve Jobs heavily inspired him to understand the demeanor that Hong Soo Cheol should depict.

Further, Kwak Dong Yeon also carefully controlled his weight during the drama and shed some to show Hong Soo Cheol’s emotional journey with more conviction.

Meanwhile, Kwak Dong Yeon has given notable performances in dramas like Song Joong Ki’s Vincenzo, Lee Jong Suk’s Big Mouth, and Gaus Electronics. He also garnered attention for his heartfelt cameo in Kim Soo Hyun’s It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.

