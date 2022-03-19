Kwak Dong Yeon: The rise of a star in Love in the Moonlight, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Vincenzo & more

Kwak Dong Yeon is a South Korean actor and musician who began his acting career in ‘My Husband Got a Family’ at the age of 15. He has since gone on to create quite the name for himself by taking on versatile roles in multiple dramas that have shaped his acting career into one that can be applauded.

Today on his 25th birthday, we take a look at some of the notable ones.

Love in the Moonlight:

This show became the breakout role for the actor when he embodied Kim Byung Yeon. A confidante for the King, his long hair and sword skills had everyone falling for his charms. His bromance with Park Bogum was loved by many.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty:

Though brief, Kwak Dong Yeon was an adorable addition to Im Soo Hyang and Cha Eun Woo’s story. With the worldwide success of the show, he was also recognised by many.

My Strange Hero:

As Se Ho, the actor was often gullible and pitiful throughout the course of this drama. His side roles persisted but his presence in each one was bigger than the last, building up a high drop for him.

Never Twice:

Portraying as an heir once again, we believe it’s the aura that the actor exudes making everyone believe in his acting. Much softer than his others, Na Hae Joon allowed fans to admire yet another side of the actor this time.

Vincenzo:

A personal favourite, Kwak Dong Yeon had this one in the bag. His role presented him as a living conundrum who was wronged at each step and yet lived out to do wrong to others. By the end, the audiences empathised with him however couldn’t forgive his actions. Class acting by the young man.

What is your favourite role by Kwak Dong Yeon? Let us know below.

