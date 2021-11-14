Kwak Si Yang joins Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo in the new thriller drama ‘Minamdang: Case Note’

On November 14th, Kwak Si Yang was cast as the lead role in the new drama 'Minamdang: Case Note', which is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022. 'Minamdang: Case Note' is based on a novel of the same name serialized on Kakao Page. It is a mystery action drama played by former profiler Han Jun who becomes a shaman along with his colleagues.

Kwak Si Yang takes on the role of Gong Soo Cheol. Contrary to his usual cool and sweet characters, Gong Soo Cheol is a naive barista. He is one of the 'three handsome men' who lead the cafe party together with the main character Han Jun. Seo In Guk is considering appearing in the role of Han Jun.

Kwak Si Yang will continue to work hard with the upcoming drama ‘Minamdang Case Note'. He is receiving a lot of love from viewers through SBS ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ and JTBC's 'Idol: The Coup’ this year. Through successful work activities, he is solidifying his position as a 'trendy actor'. Meanwhile, Kwak Si Yang took on the role of Cha Jae Hyuk in 'Idol', which was first broadcast on the 8th, and captivated viewers by showing off his cool and charming personality.

Kwak Si Yang debuted as an actor in the 2014 drama ‘Glorious Day’. His first major role was in the film 2014 Night Flight. He then appeared in the music drama, ‘Persevere’ by Goo Hae Ra. On October 1, 2015, Starhaus Entertainment launched the project group 'One O One', releasing their debut single ‘Love You’. The group consists of Kwak Si Yang along with fellow Starhaus actors Ahn Hyo Seop, Song Won Suk, and Kwon Do Kyun.

In 2016, Kwak Si Yang starred in his first historical drama ‘Mirror of the Witch’. He received his first major role in SBS's 2016 drama ‘Second To Last Love’, which won him the New Star Award at SBS Drama Awards. In 2017, he starred in tvN's fantasy-romance drama ‘Chicago Typewriter’ as Yoo Ah In's rival. He also made a special appearance in KBS's romantic comedy-drama ‘Fight for My Way’.

ALSO READ: Jin Goo, Ha Do Kwon & Lee Won Geun to feature in new OCN drama 'A Superior Day'

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the main cast? Let us know in the comments below.