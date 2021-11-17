Kwak Si Yang, Kang Mina & Kwon Soo Hyun confirmed to star in Seo In Guk starrer 'Minamdang: Case Note'

Kwak Si Yang, Kang Mina, and Kwon Soo Hyun will be joining Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo in the upcoming drama 'Minamdang: Case Note'. Based on the eponymous web novel by Jung Jae Han. The upcoming comedy mystery is about the events that unfold as former profiler Nam Han Joon becomes a male shaman (baksumudang).

Kwak Si Yang will be playing the role of Gong Soo Chul, a man who dons a dual personality! He is Minamdang’s barista during the day and a violent crimes detective at night. Unlike his rough and tough appearance, Gong Soo Chul has an amiable personality. As a man who is loyal to a fault, he has great affection for former profiler and male shaman (baksumudang) Nam Han Joon, which will cause unexpected events to occur in the drama.

Kang Mina will be portraying the role of Nam Han Joon’s younger sister Nam Hye Joon, who is an outstanding member of the National Intelligence Service. She has a carefree and easy-going personality, but let that not fool you! She can get vengeful if not treated well and will take her rightful revenge. Finally, Kwon Soo Hyun will be taking on the role of prosecutor Cha Do Won of the Western District Prosecutor’s Office. He is a man who has got it all - premium education, extremely wealthy family, looks, skills in sports and arts. Although he’s famous for being a multi-talented and righteous prosecutor, he hides a knife behind his friendly smile.

'Minamdang: Case Note' is based on a popular web novel of the same name by writer Jung Jae Han that was serialized on Kakao Page and won the grand prize at Kakao Page’s web novel contest. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo would be starring in the show. Seo In Guk will be playing the fraudulent male shaman (baksumudang) and former profiler Nam Han Joon, while Oh Yeon Seo will be taking on the role of violent crimes division’s team leader Han Jae Hee. The drama is slated to air in 2022.

