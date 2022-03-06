KweenZone: The Kloset opens its doors to a look inspired by IU; WATCH

IU aka Lee Ji Eun is a force to be reckoned with. Her presence has inspired multiple people to pursue their dreams and believe in themselves. She carries a charming aura that not only aids her adorable personality but also exudes a strong vibe, full of valuable experiences that she has gained over the years.

Team HallyuTalk decided to recreate one of the many beautiful looks from the singer and actor, celebrating her artistry and her beauty. Flicking their wand of magical fashion, they bring forth an ensemble that carries the IU style.

Known for donning refreshing outfits, adorned full of flowers with a dash of lively energy and you have the perfect IU look.

Watch the full video below.

