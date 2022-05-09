Kwon Ah Reum’s agency denies dating allegations with NCT’s Doyoung; Confirmed to take legal action

On May 9th, Kwon Ah Reum's agency, SWMP, announced, "First of all, we would like to state that the information related to Kwon Ah Reum, which has recently spread through online communities, is clearly false.”

They went on to say, “In this regard, we have decided that it is difficult to condone any acts that insult the character of our actors, such as spreading false facts, defamation, malicious rumors and slander, and personal attacks, and we plan to take all possible legal measures.”

The agency also said, "Currently, we are collecting data through continuous monitoring, and there is no leniency for malicious rumor writers, malicious commenters, and the acts of re-distribution and reproduction, and we will take strong measures."

Recently, rumors of a relationship between Kwon Ah Reum and NCT’s Doyoung, who worked together in TVING's original 'To X Who Doesn't Love Me', have been raised mainly on online communities and other social media platforms. Kwon Ah Reum has also appeared in the web dramas 'Thumbs Up Feed Me', 'The Witch Store Reopening' and ‘Back to the 2008’.

NCT’s Doyoung is best known as a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its sub-units NCT U and NCT 127. Doyoung made his debut in April 2016 as a member of rotational unit NCT U and became a member of Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in January 2017. In 2021, he starred in the television drama ‘Midnight Cafe Season 3 -The Curious Stalker’ and appeared in the musical ‘Marie Antoinette’.

