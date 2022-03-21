Kwon Eun Bi announces first-ever solo comeback with second mini album ‘Color’

Former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun Bi has announced her first-ever comeback as a soloist! On March 21 at midnight KST (March 20, 8:30 pm IST), Kwon Eun Bi dropped a series of teasers, announcing her upcoming second mini album, ‘Color’. According to the teasers, the mini album will be releasing on April 4 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Alongside the first teaser image announcing the comeback, Kwon Eun Bi also dropped four images titled ‘Color Mood’. While two of the images depict a hazy vibe with shafts of sunlight peeking through clouds of smoke, the other two images take on a blue hue.

Check out the ‘Color Mood’ images, below:

Additionally, Kwon Eun Bi has also released an intriguing video titled ‘Palette Film #1’. The 11 seconds long video shows Kwon Eun Bi underwater, in what appears to be a white wedding dress and a veil, along with the white flowers that also appear in the ‘Color Mood’ images.

Watch Kwon Eun Bi’s ‘Palette Film #1’, below:

In 2018, Kwon Eun Bi made her debut as the leader of the project girl group IZ*ONE, after finishing in seventh place in Mnet’s survival show ‘Produce 48’. IZ*ONE officially debuted on October 29, 2018, with the single ‘La Vie en Rose’, and wrapped up their promotions on April 29, 2021. Following this, Kwon Eun Bi returned to her agency as a trainee, until her solo debut, with the EP ‘Open’ in August 2021.

Stay tuned for more updates about Kwon Eun Bi’s comeback with ‘Color’!

